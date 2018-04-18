Dead bat found at church near Wimberley tests positive for rabies

A dead bat found next to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church near Wimberley has tested positive for rabies.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that its deputies were called to the church — located northeast of downtown at 6000 Farm to Market 3237 — after the bat was found in an outdoor breezeway around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The bat was examined by the Department of State Health Services and tested positive for rabies, the sheriff’s office says.

If you or someone you know has come in contact with the bat, please call the sheriff’s office’s Animal Control Unit at 512-393-7896 or DSHS Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.

Tuesday, officials in Manor issued a rabies alert notice after a live bat found by a resident tested positive for rabies.

For more information on rabies found in Texas bats, visit the DSHS website.