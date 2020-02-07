‘Dangerous’ dogs in Kyle now have to be insured for at least $250K

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Almost six months after a family pet is killed by two escaped dogs in Kyle, city leaders have passed a new ordinance to keep it from happening again.

It targets any animals that have been labeled “dangerous.”

That happens if the dog bites a person for no reason, or hurts or kills a pet while not on its owner’s property.

Owners of dangerous animals now have to show proof of liability insurance that covers at least $250,000.

Their fence must be inspected, three signs need to be placed around their property, the dog has to be muzzled every time it goes out and spayed and neutered.

The ordinance came together with the help of two families whose pets were killed by dogs.

“Obviously this came from a very unfortunate event for particularly two families and there may be others that we are not even aware of,” said Dex Ellison, Kyle City Council member. “But I think it brings me great joy that a local government is doing what I believe government should do: working for its people.”

Another part of the ordinance would take away pet licenses for any dogs that have been impounded at the shelter three or more times in a 12 month period.

Any animal four months or older have to be licensed in the city of Kyle.

That means if the animal’s license is taken away, it needs to be removed from the city.