Crime Stoppers tips lead to arrests in Hays County, uncover alleged ID thefts

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Department says tips through the Crime Stoppers program led to the arrest of two suspects in various thefts around the San Marcos and Austin areas.

Authorities arrested Daniel Richard Cotton, 37, and Jeremy Gabriel Moore, 46, on felony criminal mischief charges, but after what was found after their arrest on Oct. 23, future charges are likely, the sheriff’s office says.

Two tips through Crime Stoppers led to the identification and location of the suspects. Authorities had been investigating thefts of catalytic converters in the San Marcos area, and the second of the two tips led them to a hotel to make the arrest, they say. While searching the car the suspects were using, deputies say they found several IDs, credit cards and stolen tools believed to belong to people in the Austin area.

Authorities also searched a storage unit in San Marcos and found more stolen IDs and credit cards, bringing the total number of pieces to more than 40, they say.

The sheriff’s office say the two bailed out of jail, but the investigation is ongoing.