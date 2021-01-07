Crews work 20-acre brush fire near Niederwald in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Crews are investigating the cause of a 20-acre brush fire that burned Thursday in Hays County.

Firefighters battled the fire on Rohde Road near Niederwald. It’s still burning but it’s contained and crews are mopping it up, officials with Travis County ESD No. 11 said.

Some structures were threatened, which firefighters surrounded to protect. No buildings were lost and no one was injured, fire officials said.

Travis County ESD No. 11 had seven units working the blaze, along with crews from Austin, Kyle and Buda. STAR Flight also responded.