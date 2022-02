Buda firefighters work to put out fire on Belwood Drive the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (City of Buda Photo)

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters in Buda responded to a fire Wednesday evening on Belwood Drive in the White Oak Preserve neighborhood, according to the city.

The City of Buda said residents are asked to avoid the area and allow first responders to do their jobs.

The city said it will keep residents updated on firefighting efforts.

