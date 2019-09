KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Two credit card skimmers were found at Q-Way Market on Rebel Road in Kyle, according to the Kyle Police Department’s Facebook post.

Police found the devices and confiscated them.

Kyle police urge customers who paid for gas at the pumps using a credit or debit card to keep an eye on their bank records to help identify if their card information has been used illicitly.

For tips on how to avoid credit card skimming, click here.