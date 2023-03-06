HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN)– An affidavit from Hays County provided more information leading to the arrest of a teen linked to a fatal fentanyl overdose of a minor.

Kyle and San Marcos police worked together to arrest Jubenal Flores Sanchez, 18, after the overdose.

Beginning in August 2022, detectives with the San Marcos Police Department Narcotics Division began investigating a series of fentanyl-related overdoses, the affidavit said. The majority of the investigations involved juveniles and young adults who were identified as both the distributors of fentanyl, as well as victims of fentanyl-related overdoses.

The primary form officers found fentanyl on the streets was in the form of counterfeit Percocet or M-30 pills, the affidavit said.

According to the City of Kyle, Sanchez was charged with the delivery of a controlled substance and the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Officials said the District Attorney’s Office would decide whether additional charges would be added.

“He was linked to this death through the investigation of various social media accounts and other data obtained through a search warrant,” officials said.

According to the court records, the last victim was a 14 year old, who died Jan. 3.

Hays CISD told KXAN in January four of its students died of overdoses since the start of 2022, including the Jan. 3 death.

In 2022, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office reported a total of 37 fentanyl overdoses, 14 of which involved juveniles between 13 and 17 years old.

The student had a history of narcotics use, including marijuana, THC, cocaine and Percocet, the affidavit said. In October 2022, the 14 year old suffered a previous overdose after ingesting a portion of a Percocet pill. The overdose did require medical attention, but the student survived.

After investigators communicated with family members, they learned the 14 year old communicated with friends through Instagram and Snapchat and Telegram, court records said. Oftentimes, one account will be used for day-to-day communication, while other accounts are used for more “nefarious communication.”

Furthermore, investigators learned the student went to EVO Entertainment, 3200 Kyle Crossing, in Kyle Jan. 2, the affidavit said. Once at EVO, social media messages indicated they met with the distributor, later identified as Sanchez, to purchase narcotics, court documents said.

Jason Howell is the executive director of Recovery People, a nonprofit that advocates for addiction help resources.

Howell said arrests like these are important for curbing substance-related deaths but more support is needed to solve the issue long term.