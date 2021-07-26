Counties near Austin push to get more shots in arms, reporting new COVID-19 deaths

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As COVID-19 numbers rise, Hays and Bastrop counties now have at least two recent deaths because of the virus.

Now, county leaders are pushing to get people vaccinated as some may be taking this more seriously.

Chance Orr came out to the Hays County Health Department to get his COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

“My whole family — where I used to live — were all anti-vaccines and think it’s going to kill you,” Orr said.

He just moved from Idaho and is living with his best friend and his family, who are vaccinated. The friend said his mom’s immune system is compromised.

“So, she’s super high risk,” Orr said.

Orr made the decision to get vaccinated.

“With this new strand that’s happening, people are dying from it,” Orr said.

A Kyle man in his 30s recently died of COVID, according to the Hays County Health Department. In Bastrop, officials also reported a death in the past week.

Though the counties couldn’t tell KXAN about recent vaccination trends, state data shows roughly 54% of Hays County’s population 12 and older is fully vaccinated. Almost 85% of those 65 and older are in the same boat.

In Bastrop, almost 58% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated, with roughly 66% of its 65 and older population being fully vaccinated too.

“I had corona twice,” Orr said. “And the first two times it was like nothing.”

Though, Orr isn’t worried about himself, he wants to protect others. Both Hays and Bastrop continue to push for everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Hays County will hold its first mass clinic in multiple weeks on Thursday, July 29.

The three mass vaccine clinics July 26 from 1 to 8 p.m. will be held at: Redwood Baptist Church at 2050 Poplar Street in San Marcos, Scudder Primary School at 400 Green Acres Drive in Wimberley and Walnut Spring School at 113 Tiger Lane in Dripping Springs.