KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Get out the forks and knives out for the famous rotisserie chickens.

Costco opens its newest location in Kyle during a community event on Thursday at 7 a.m.

The City of Kyle says the 152,000 square-foot warehouse is located at 19806 IH-35. That is in the Dry River District Development between the Interstate 35 Frontage Road and Kyle Crossing.

According to the city announcement, the Kyle Costco is the first in Hays County, the 37th in Texas, the 585th in the U.S. and the 850th worldwide.

“Watching this project evolve from a long-awaited want in our community, into actual construction and now completion is just another example of how the City of Kyle is changing and growing,” Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell said the city statement. “We are excited about what the addition of Costco means for Kyle’s economy and we will continue striving to attract quality employers and retailers so that residents can live, work and shop in our community.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices to the residents of Kyle,” said Warehouse Manager Mike Cox in the City of Kyle statement. “They have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already have made an impact on the local job market. We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways.”

KXAN’s media partners at the Austin Business Journal reported in June 2021 that Costco secured local incentives in Kyle. The city of Kyle will pay Costco up to $5 million in sales tax revenue over 15 years, according to a copy of the city’s Chapter 380 incentives agreement with Costco.