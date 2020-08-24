Concerns over house parties raised days before Texas State University starts in-person classes

A Texas State student says seeing this party next door to his apartment worried him about COVID-19 spreading once school resumes on Monday. Courtesy: @Air_Manny)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday around midnight, Manny Salinas says there was a party next door to his San Marcos apartment complex.

So, he snapped a picture and posted it to Twitter, writing “Hundreds of warnings, news stories, months of restrictions, and here we are, no better than we were before. I’ve lost any and all hope.”

The incoming Texas State University senior says he submitted an anonymous tip to San Marcos Police, but he didn’t see any officers stop by.

He also says there have been two more gatherings since then.

Salinas says he lives right across campus and believes the people pictured are students.

“Seeing house parties go unchecked at a time like this, it really doesn’t make me feel confident,” Salinas tells KXAN News.

Texas State University’s website indicates that students began moving in August 16, with fall classes beginning Monday.

Salinas worries the school will have to shutdown shortly after starting.

“Honestly, I don’t feel very confident in the school’s measures to mitigate the spread of the virus,” he says.

University officials have announced socially distant learning hubs and a new contact tracing system called Bobcat Trace.

Indoor classrooms will also be limited to half capacity, the provost said in his latest video message to students on Wednesday.

Starting Monday, both @lbjsc ballrooms will be dedicated places for Bobcats to participate in remote learning while on campus.



