Company has all right-of-way it needs to complete controversial pipeline through Hays Co.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kinder Morgan has secured 100% of the right-of-way it needs to complete construction of the highly-controversial Permian Highway Pipeline, the company announced Wednesday.

Despite facing multiple lawsuits by environmental groups and municipalities, Kinder Morgan’s pipeline project can now complete construction on the western phase of the project.

The right-of-way is land over and around the pipeline, typically 25 feet on either side of the pipeline in which both Kinder Morgan and the landowner have a legal interest in.

To protect the pipeline from damage, there are restrictions that prohibit certain usage of the area, like planting trees or shrubs or building structures that may interfere with the safe operation of the pipeline.

City governments of Austin, San Marcos and Kyle, as well as conservation groups Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District and Wimberley Valley Watershed Association, are involved in a federal lawsuit over the pipeline. Kinder Morgan, along with the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Corps of Engineers are named in the lawsuit that regards the impact on the environment the pipeline could potentially have, mainly on the Trinity and Edwards aquifers and endangered species in the area.

On its website, Kinder Morgan says the pipeline, “will provide an outlet for increased natural gas production from the Permian Basin in West Texas to growing market areas along the Texas Gulf Coast.”