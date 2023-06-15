Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area said it doesn’t expect the construction sector in Hays County to slow down anytime soon. (Photo: KXAN)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A community of 880 new homes is expected to come to Kyle by sometime next year.

On Thursday, Landsea Homes Corporation is breaking ground on Freedom at Anthem.

The homebuilder said this marks the beginning of construction on its first ground-up community in Texas.

Details on the community:

homes from 1,500 to 29,00 square feet

options for three to five bedrooms

amenity center includes a lap pool, pickleball, basketball court and playground area

onsite elementary school

The grand opening is expected to be in 2024.

‘The construction jobs are very high’

This is just one of many new projects in the area.

CEO of Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area Paul Fletcher said while the construction sector is slowing down around the country, it isn’t in Hays County.

“We can see that it’s in very high demand. As a percentage of total jobs, the construction jobs are very high, a high percentage,” Fletcher said.

Along with that, there’s a high demand for commercial truck drivers as well. Fletcher said right now, one of the largest major occupation groups in Hays County is transportation and material moving.

“Just like we need to have a high demand for people to build the buildings, we have high demand for the building materials and other supplies that are needed to make it to the jobsite,” he said.

KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh will have more on this story. You can watch on KXAN News at 5.