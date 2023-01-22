HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Dozens of people gathered outside the headquarters for the Hays County Sheriff’s Office demanding justice for Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate shot and killed in December by a corrections officer.

“Release the video!” protestors cried out.

The jail took Wright to Ascension Seton in Kyle for medical treatment. The Sheriff’s Office claimed he assaulted a corrections officer before trying to escape the emergency room on foot.

Wright’s family wants to see the video proof.

“Here it is January 22nd and still no video,” said Wright’s cousin, Lawanda Anderson.

Wright’s family said they’ll continue planning protests and rallies until the video is released.

One of the speakers who addressed the crowd was his daughter, Xyrrena Wright.

“He was a good person. He was a good dad. Even if he had nothing, he’ll still try,” she said.

The protestors have three requests for the Hays County Sheriff’s Office:

Release the body cam video; Remove the corrections officer who killed Wright; and Resignation of Sheriff Gary Cutler.

“Cutler step down!” protestors chanted.

The Sheriff’s Office told KXAN they would not comment on the protest. Previously, they’ve said this is an ongoing investigation and there is no timeline to release the video.

Wright’s family said they’ll continue raising their voices until they get the answers they need.

“We’re not going away. I’m not going away. My family’s not going away,” said Wright’s sister, Adrian.