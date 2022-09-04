The Comal ISD superintendent said the district and Canyon High School are investigating the allegations.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Comal ISD said it’s investigating an allegation of racial comments made during a volleyball game at Canyon High School.

The district’s superintendent Mandy Epley posted a letter saying members of the Canyon student section allegedly made demeaning racial comments to Hays High School volleyball team members.

That incident has reportedly prompted an investigation by the district and Canyon High School administration that could lead to disciplinary action.

“Should it be found that any one student, or group of students, made any sort of racial comments at any point during or after the game, they will be disciplined to the fullest extent possible.” Mandy Epley, Comal ISD Superintendent

Epley continued that the district, nor the high school, tolerate this behavior and any comments made do not reflect the overall student body.

The superintendent wrote that she’d like to apologize to the players and coaches on the Hays High School volleyball team.

In a statement to KXAN, Hays CISD spokesperson Tim Savoy said the district will meet with the Hays volleyball team after Labor Day break to figure out next steps. Savoy said Hays CISD’s athletics administrators are already in contact with Comal ISD.