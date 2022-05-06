HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Closing arguments began Friday in the trial of Dazrine Chagoya-Williams, the Kyle mom who allegedly murdered her nearly two-year-old son, Mason, in 2018.

Over the last week two weeks, prosecutors brought forward more than two dozen witnesses and presented roughly 200 pieces of evidence to a jury that will decide over the next few days whether Chagoya-Williams, alongside her husband and the child’s father, Stevie Williams, is guilty of capital murder in the death of their young son.

Stevie was found guilty in October 2021 of capital murder. He is appealing that verdict, court records show.

In closing arguments, the defense will work to convince jurors it was actually Stevie responsible for Mason’s death, not Dazrine. The state will say the evidence points to both parents.

“Even if she didn’t do it herself — I think she did — she knows what’s happening, she knows what’s going on … and she certainly didn’t do anything to prevent it,” the state started.

Stevie Williams, 24 (left) and Dazrine Chagoya-Williams, 20 (right)

Charges read to the jury

After the state rested its case, the defense had its chance to present witnesses and evidence to the jury Thursday. Chagoya-Williams did not give her first-hand account of what happened to the jury.

“I do not want to testify,” she said under oath while the jury was not present.

In an unusual all or nothing strategy, Chagoya-Williams also testified outside of the presence of the jury that she did not want lesser included offenses, something her defense attorneys have been fighting for. That would mean the jury would have only had the option to find Chagoya-Williams guilty or not guilty of capital murder of a child under the age of 10. They would not have be presented less serious charges.

After some back and forth, Judge Bill Henry superseded both sides and the lesser included offenses were given to the jury as an option. Because the judge kept the lesser included offenses, the jury could find Chagoya-Williams guilty of manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide instead of capital murder.

