Classes canceled at a Johnson High School after consecutive evacuations due to gas smell

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Johnson High School in Hays County has canceled classes for the rest of the day Friday after two precautionary evacuations due to a gas smell inside the school.

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District made a Facebook post alerting the community that JHS was being evacuated after a gas smell was discovered in part of the building. Maintenance crews and first responders worked to identify the source of the smell.

At 12:56 p.m. Hays CISD made a second post saying the fire department gave the all-clear and students were returning to class. They said the smell originated from the cafeteria kitchen and the gas had been turned off.

At 2:41 p.m. JHS evacuated a second time due to another gas smell. The students were brought to the Carpenter Hill Elementary School gymnasium next door. An email was sent to parents alerting them that classes were canceled.

Buses are operating on their regular schedules but will pick up students at Carpenter Hill Elementary. Hays CISD did not say when students would be allowed to reenter the school to collect their personal belongings.

Hays CISD canceled all after school activities also, including the school dance, which had to be rescheduled.