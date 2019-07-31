City of San Marcos to announce increased reward for deadly Iconic Village Fire

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the City of San Marcos are set to announce an increase to the reward for information on the suspect behind the 2018 fire at the Iconic Village Apartments.

The City of San Marcos will be joined Friday by the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The press conference will take place at the San Marcos Activity Center at 10:30 a.m.

Officials hope this reward increase will result in information that will lead to an arrest.

The Iconic Village Apartment Fire occurred on July 20, 2018 and killed five people. Seven people were hurt, including one who was in critical condition.