City of San Marcos recruiting for group to review SMPD use-of-force policies

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos is now accepting applications for a committee to study the police department’s use of force policies, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The San Marcos Police Department Use of Force Policy Ad Hoc Committee will have 15 limited-term members appointed by the City Council. The committee will compare the police department’s use of force policies to national standards and make recommendations to the City Council.

“When considering appointments to the positions on the Committee, Council shall endeavor to appoint a diverse group of individuals who will work in earnest and in good faith to complete the charge of the committee,” the city’s announcement reads.

This comes after the City Council adopted a resolution in June to require the police department to annually review and update its use of force policies in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Applications will close on Sept. 30 and only San Marcos residents are eligible.