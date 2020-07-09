City of San Marcos implements Stage 1 drought restrictions, watering schedule

Sprinklers spray water on plants at Green Valley Farms, a commercial nursery in Montevallo, Ala., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Weeks of dry, hot weather across the Deep South have worsened a drought that a federal assessment says is affecting more than 11 million people across five states. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — With aquifer levels dropping, the City of San Marcos will enter Stage 1 drought restrictions on Sunday, July 12.

Stage 1 drought rules means residents must limit use of sprinklers to one day per week on the city-designated weekday, a city release said.

Hose-end sprinklers are allowed to run on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Automatic irrigation systems are allowed to run on the designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.

In the release, San Marcos reports Stage 1 is in effect when the 10-day average of the Edwards Aquifer index well level falls below 660 feet above mean sea level. The city reported the 10-day average fell just below the number to 659.8 feet on Thursday, July 9.

Hand watering and using soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed on any day and at any time. Stage 1 rules also limit at-home car washing, washing of impervious surfaces and foundation watering to one day per week, the city says.

“We have had a dry year so far, and increasing temperatures mean people are watering more,” said Tom Taggart, Director of the Public Services Department. “We have a long, hot summer in front of us, so it’s very important that we do everything we can to conserve our water supplies now in order to avoid additional restrictions later.”