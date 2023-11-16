SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Minority entrepreneurs and small business owners in San Marcos, who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, now can apply for grants with the city.

According to a news release, the city said its offering a one-time grant assistance program called the Minority Business Stabilization Fund.

It’s funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is aimed at offering minority-owned businesses financial help to pay for operating costs, payroll, rent and other eligible expenses.

“Applicants must meet eligibility requirements to be considered for funding, including continual operation of the business within the corporate limits of San Marcos for at least 12 months before the grant request. A complete application requires applicants to submit a W-9,” the release said.

Grant awards range from $1,000 for self-employed entrepreneurs to $10,000 for minority-owned businesses that have up to 25 full-time employees.

Business eligibility

According to the city, in order to be considered for the grant a business must meet the following guidelines:

Business must be located within the corporate limits of San Marcos

Continual operation of business in San Marcos for at least 12 months before grant request

Employ 1-25 full-time employees across all locations

Business is independently owned and operated

Business is at least 51% unconditionally owned by a socially disadvantaged individual and the management and daily business operations are controlled by one or more disadvantaged individuals

Applicant is not an elected official or employee of the city, or married to an elected official or employee of the city

If the business is a franchise, eligibility is limited to a single location of the franchise

A business can only get one grant awarded to them. Applicants are reviewed on a “first-come, first served basis.”