City of San Marcos chooses new police chief

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — After a nationwide selection process that included 92 candidates and five finalists, the City of San Marcos selected Stan Standridge as the city’s new police chief, according to a Wednesday press release.

The San Marcos City Council will confirm Standridge during their meeting on Nov. 4, according to the release. Standridge will then start his work as the new chief on Nov. 16.

Stan Standridge (City of San Marcos Photo)

“Chief Standridge rose to the top of a very competitive and highly qualified field of applicants,” said city manager Bert Lumbreras in the release. “It’s clear that our community wants a leader who understands our demographics and is adept at serving every single resident in a cohesive and thoughtful manner. Chief Standridge has the proven ability to be a community leader, and he’s the right person to lead our men and women in blue into the future.”

Standridge previously served with the Abilene Police Department for 25 years, with 11 years as its police chief. He currently acts as the president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and helped create a statewide program to reduce the injuries and deaths of police officers that is used in over 1,500 police agencies, the press release states.

“My wife Beth and I are deeply honored to serve alongside the citizens in San Marcos to foster a culture of inclusion,” Standridge said in the release. “Leadership is relationship forged through service. I look forward to engaging the men and women of the SMPD, sworn and civilian, while continuing to provide professional police services to all citizens.”

While acting as Abilene’s police chief, Standridge made a Facebook post last year saying city residents should not give money to people experiencing homelessness but rather to nonprofits that work to address homelessness. The city was recognized by the federal government for reaching “functional zero” in the city’s number of veterans experiencing homelessness.