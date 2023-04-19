KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – To honor Texas veterans of the Vietnam War who died after returning to the United States, The City of Kyle will host “The Wall That Heals” exhibit from May 4 through 7 at Lake Kyle Park.

The In Memory program, founded by Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF), will feature an honor roll display at The Wall That Heals and feature names and photos of the veterans.

“We want to honor as many Vietnam Veterans from Hays County as possible,” said American Veterans Post 115 Commander Kerman Hammond. “If your loved one served in Vietnam, returned home and later died – we want to be able to proudly display their name and photo in our community.”

Veterans honored through In Memory will have their name and photo on display as well as an online personal remembrance page with biographic information. Applicants will receive a printed tribute certificate and an invitation to In Memory weekend in Washington D.C.

Submissions were due on Tuesday Apr. 4 and required proof of service, two photos, and a copy of the veteran’s death certificate. Applications can still be submitted for the In Memory ceremony in Washington D.C. The deadline for those submissions is Mar. 29, 2024.

“The impact of the Vietnam War stretches far beyond the 58,281 names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. More than three million Americans served in Vietnam and an untold number of those who served have suffered from service-connected illnesses. No one knew that when the war ended, Vietnam veterans and their families would still be feeling the effects of their service more than 50 years later. In Memory is our way to honor these Vietnam veterans for the sacrifices they made,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can visit The City of Kyle’s webpage.