KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – As a part of the second phase of updating Kyle’s 2030 Comprehensive Plan, Kyle City Hall said it was hosting a community workshop Monday at 6 p.m., according to the City of Kyle.

The Comprehensive Plan Community Event and Workshop would be split into two parts. In part one, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., representatives of Verdunity, the firm hired to help the city update the plan, will provide education and insights into the property tax revenue productivity throughout the city and discuss ways cities can be financially sustainable.

For part two, from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., the Verdunity representatives will lead the Kyle City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission in a workshop on the dialogue facilitation of “a variety of related topics, including policymaking and governance,” the release said.

According to the city, the second phase of updating Kyle’s 2030 Comprehensive Plan will also include an interactive map, a community feedback survey, open houses and more workshops.

The city said the feedback would be used to refine Kyle’s 2030 Comprehensive Plan – a foundational document with rationale for decision-making, recommendations for policy and budgeting and an examination of the overall picture of the city.

The survey, which opened Jan. 3, closes Feb. 21. The city said it focuses on “values and principles of Kyle residents,” according to the survey’s opening text.

A screenshot of question two from the survey. This is the second community feedback survey the update plan team has put together.

The interactive map, which opened Jan. 24 and closes March 21, allows Kyle residents to notate places they love, special places, popular gathering spaces, areas that need improvement and their favorite house/shopping areas. After placing a pin on the map, users have the opportunity to leave specific comments about their pin and why they placed it.

A screenshot of the map at kyle2030.com.

The city said future open houses would be come-and-go style events where residents would have the opportunity to provide feedback on each quadrant of the city. City staff would also be available for questions throughout the event, a city release said.

The 2030 Comprehensive Plan is an update to the 2020 plan that was adopted in 2010 and last updated in 2017, according to the City of Kyle webpage.