City of Kyle prepares for severe weather and possible flooding

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Kyle worked around the clock on Tuesday as ominous clouds hovered over the city — a powerful storm was approaching.

According to the city’s Director of Communications, Samantha Armbruster, crews drained Lake Kyle to make more room for rain that’s on the way. Crews also staged barricades and sandbags in preparation for potential flooding.

Hays County, which includes Kyle, is under a flash flood watch until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials are keeping an eye out for the Interstate 35 corridor and Farm to Market roads within Kyle that are known for low-water crossings.

And, they want to make sure neighbors in the area are doing everything possible to prepare as well.

Something the city is asking people to do at home is clear storm drains, make sure they’re signed up to receive emergency notifications through warncentraltexas.org, and putting away patio furniture and trash cans.

“It’s a whole other game when you are under a flash flood watch for several days,” Armbruster said. “We hear a lot is ‘April showers bring May flowers,’ but what we know is May showers often leads to us losing power. So, we want to remind everyone that these May storms can be dangerous.”

There are warning signs throughout the city of Kyle, that say, “Roads may flood.” People should take those warnings seriously, as signage indicates that these roads could get dangerous.

People can track flooding in their area by going to KXAN’s low water crossings and closures map. For the city of Kyle especially, people can also visit cityofkyle.com/floodsafety for tips and updates.