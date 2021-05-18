City of Kyle prepares for severe weather and possible flooding

Hays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Kyle worked around the clock on Tuesday as ominous clouds hovered over the city — a powerful storm was approaching.

According to the city’s Director of Communications, Samantha Armbruster, crews drained Lake Kyle to make more room for rain that’s on the way. Crews also staged barricades and sandbags in preparation for potential flooding.

Hays County, which includes Kyle, is under a flash flood watch until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. 

Officials are keeping an eye out for the Interstate 35 corridor and Farm to Market roads within Kyle that are known for low-water crossings

And, they want to make sure neighbors in the area are doing everything possible to prepare as well.

Something the city is asking people to do at home is clear storm drains, make sure they’re signed up to receive emergency notifications through warncentraltexas.org, and putting away patio furniture and trash cans. 

“It’s a whole other game when you are under a flash flood watch for several days,” Armbruster said. “We hear a lot is ‘April showers bring May flowers,’ but what we know is May showers often leads to us losing power. So, we want to remind everyone that these May storms can be dangerous.”

There are warning signs throughout the city of Kyle, that say, “Roads may flood.” People should take those warnings seriously, as signage indicates that these roads could get dangerous. 

People can track flooding in their area by going to KXAN’s low water crossings and closures map. For the city of Kyle especially, people can also visit cityofkyle.com/floodsafety for tips and updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 80° 66°

Wednesday

76° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 76° 62°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Showers
Showers 40% 78° 66°

Friday

82° / 70°
Showers
Showers 50% 82° 70°

Saturday

81° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 81° 71°

Sunday

83° / 69°
Showers
Showers 40% 83° 69°

Monday

86° / 70°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 86° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
60%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
50%
69°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
50%
69°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
50%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
50%
69°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
50%
68°

68°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
50%
68°

68°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
50%
66°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

68°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
60%
68°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
69°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
69°

70°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
70°

72°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
80%
72°

74°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
80%
74°

76°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
80%
76°

72°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
72°

71°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
80%
71°

71°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
80%
71°

70°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
69°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss