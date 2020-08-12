City of Kyle issues notice of noncompliance to Kinder Morgan regarding noise violations

On April 15, 2020, pipe segments sat along this stretch of what will become the trench for Kinder Morgan’s Permian Highway Pipeline in Gillespie County. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Kyle has issued a 24-hour notice of noncompliance to Kinder Morgan regarding noise violations coming from construction on the Permian Highway Pipeline.

A release from the City of Kyle says city staff was made aware of the loud construction noise coming from Kinder Morgan’s pipeline project Aug. 11. The project is located near County Road 158 and East Post Road.

The release says Kinder Morgan explained the pipeline was filled with water, then pressure tested. The water was forcefully removed form the pipeline, which made the loud noises. The company says they’re drying out the pipeline with forced air, which is expected to last through the weekend, according to the city’s release.

The city says Kinder Morgan notified staff of the construction, but the company did not disclose the amount of noise the project would make. Kinder Morgan was required to notify residents within 100 feet of the noise, which they have, according to the city’s release.

Although the Permian Highway Pipeline project was allowed by the Texas Railroad Commission, it was not allowed by the city. Construction still has to follow the City of Kyle Noise Ordinance.

The city says the Kyle Police Department will be monitoring decibel readings at the property line, to make sure noise levels are in compliance with the ordinance. If violations occur, the city says citations will be issued.

Kinder Morgan said they plan to conduct similar construction on the west side of Interstate 35 in the coming weeks.

For more information on the project, you can visit the City of Kyle website.