KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Because of ongoing, extreme heat conditions in Central Texas, the City of Kyle has designated its public library as a cooling shelter where residents can use air conditioning and get water.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday for heat index values up to 118°. For two consecutive days, Camp Mabry’s heat index peaked at 116°. This ties the unofficial heat index record set in August 2016, according to the First Warning Weather team, and we’re on track to do it again Wednesday.

The city suggests that in order to avoid heat-related illness, residents should drink plenty of water, reduce or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of day, wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, minimize exposure to the sun and stay indoors as much as possible.

Older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, those who are pregnant, and young children and infants are vulnerable to heat. The city recommends checking in with friends and relatives who fall into one of these populations to ensure they have adequate air conditioning, enough food, water and medications.

The Kyle Public Library is located at 550 Scott Street and will be open and available as a cooling shelter Monday-Saturday during the following times:

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

If dangerous heat conditions continue, those hours may change. For more heat safety tips, visit ready.gov/heat.

City of Austin cooling centers

Cooling centers in Austin opened earlier this month. All Austin Parks and Library facilities will serve as cooling centers during normal operating hours.

The addresses and hours for Austin Public Library facilities and Austin Parks are listed online.