KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Kyle is asking residents to continue limiting their water use Wednesday, according to an alert posted online.

On Tuesday, the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority had to limit the city’s water supply to emergency needs — only until a major waterline could be repaired.

While the city is now receiving water from the GBRA Wednesday, the system is still experiencing high demand and hasn’t fully recovered, so residents will still need to conserve water, the city said.

Because of the high demand, the city said it’s also changing stage two of its water conservation program to limit irrigation use to one day per week until further notice. The amended irrigation schedule is listed below and depends on your street address.

Residential odd-numbered addresses: Wednesday

Residential even-numbered addresses: Thursday

Commercial and multi-family: Friday

The GBRA provides part of the city’s overall water supply, the city said. On Tuesday, the city said its public works department would be using the groundwater supply to help out.

If you have any questions, you can call the Kyle Public Works Department at (512) 262-3024.