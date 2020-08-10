City of Buda suspends door-to-door sales permits during COVID-19 pandemic

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The Buda City Council put a temporary halt on permitting for door-to-door sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their meeting on Aug. 4, council members unanimously agreed to suspend the permit process for solicitors and door-to-door sales, marketing and registration. This came after people complained about solicitors not wearing masks or following proper social distancing guidelines, Buda City Clerk Alicia Ramirez said during remarks at the meeting.

The ordinance states the permit suspension will be dissolved once the COVID-19 pandemic is declared over, and the accompanying state of emergency order in Texas has been lifted.

Ramirez said the city has not issued a permit since April 1. Permits cost $250 and last for 90 days, so this ordinance makes sure that no one will be able to obtain a solicitor’s permit for the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic and the duration of the state of emergency.