City of Buda extends disaster declaration until further notice

The City of Buda is making moves to preserve its night sky.

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, the Buda City Council voted to extend the disaster declaration issued by Mayor George Haehn on March 13 until further notice.

The council says the declaration ensures that the City of Buda will have access to federal and state resources while the coronavirus impacts lives, businesses, and most aspects of everyday life.

Mayor Haehn also ordered the closure of daycare facilities in Buda for 14 days starting March 21 and lasting until 11:59 p.m. on April 3.

“This was a tough decision that was made after much discussion with my counterparts across Hays County. I am thankful for their leadership and we are working together to keep our communities safe,” Mayor Haehn said.

For more information, click here.