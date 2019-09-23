City and management to walk through evacuated San Marcos apartments

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Inspectors from the city of San Marcos and management of the Vie Lofts will walk through the apartment complex that was evacuated last Friday because of structural problems. More than 160 Texas State University students are eagerly awaiting information on whether they can return to the apartment complex or if they’ll need to find other places to live.

A call to the hotline over the weekend offered by the apartment complex told callers a structural engineer would evaluate the building on Monday. Before noon on Monday engineers from Unified Building Sciences and Engineering, Inc. walked into the building with the San Marcos fire department and representatives from Vie Lofts.

Cracked bricks on the other side of the Via Lofts building from a stairwell with reported structural problems (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)

Vie Lofts (KXAN photo/Phil Prazan)

A roped-off stairwell at Vie Lofts in San Marcos Sept. 23, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)

A roped-off stairwell at Vie Lofts in San Marcos Sept. 23, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)

Vie Lofts in San Marcos (KXAN photo/Phil Prazan)

Last Friday, city officials went door to door at the Vie lofts at 817 Chestnut Street, telling people to evacuate, the building was structurally unsafe, and they must leave immediately with one bag of personal items. Several students tell KXAN there was caution tape and unfinished construction on one stairwell in the corner of the building.

Over the weekend, apartment management placed students out of homes in local hotels and offered to prorate rent for the missing days.

