Citizen tips lead to arrest in fatal San Marcos hit-and-run

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department says citizen tips were a “major part” in the identification and arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Brenda Vasquez Hurtado, 41, was identified by police as the driver of a Ford Explorer that hit Dwight Garrett Thomas on Post Road in San Marcos on June 1. The vehicle is registered to Hurtado’s family member, police say.

Thomas died after the accident while receiving medical care at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle.

Hurtado surrendered herself to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office on June 15 after an arrest warrant issued on June 10, according to SMPD. Hurtado has been charged with Accident Involving Death, a second-degree felony. Bond has been set at $100,000.