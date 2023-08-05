HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Those who evacuated their homes Saturday due to the Oak Grove Fire burning near San Marcos can seek shelter at two churches in the area.

Promised Land Church, located at 1650 Lime Kiln Road in San Marcos, and First Baptist Church of Wimberley at 15951 Winters Mill Parkway have opened their doors for evacuees to stay until they are allowed back in their homes.

KXAN reporter Grace Reader spoke with Erica, a representative from Promised Land Church.

“We have a team of people here ready to help,” Erica said. “We’ve been fortunate to have the Red Cross here with us to help coordinate things and help us have the resources to help the community.”

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | Jake Sykes/KXAN News

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | KXAN viewer photo

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | David Yeomans/KXAN News

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | David Yeomans/KXAN News

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | David Yeomans/KXAN News

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | Jake Sykes/KXAN News

Officials responded to a large outside fire, known as the Oak Grove Fire, in Hays County Saturday, Aug. 5. | Jake Sykes/KXAN News

Erica said the church will help “as long as it’s needed,” and they’ve received numerous food and drink donations to help support people who need it.

“To see people rally around each other, it just fills your heart,” she said. “It’s a gift. Even in these hard times, we get to these special moments of the community coming together.”

For people to contact the Red Cross and church throughout the night, you can call the Red Cross at 1-800-REDCROSS or call the church office at 512-392-4357.