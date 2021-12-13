Child reported among 2 COVID-19-related deaths in Hays County since Dec. 7

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A child from Austin was among two COVID-19-related deaths in Hays County between Dec. 7 and Dec. 13, the health department reported.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported the death in the Dripping Springs area of Hays County, but the boy was from Austin. The child was under the age of 10, the health department said.

The second death was a woman in her 90s from the San Marcos area.

KXAN has reached out to the health department to learn if the child had any underlying health conditions but have not heard back.

“With the upcoming holidays, the HCLHD reminds county residents to take precautions especially if traveling or they have family and friends coming to town,” the health department said in a news release. “Some simple measures can help slow the spread of the virus, including frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask when indoors around large groups of people.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.