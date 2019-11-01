Central Texas families trick or treat with a 21st Century twist

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A lot has changed in the world of trick or treating over the last few years.

Like a lot of other things in 2019: There’s an app for that.

Many families are now using Nextdoor, a social networking site for neighborhoods.

The website’s Treat Map opened up October 1.

Teal pumpkins indicate allergy-free homes on Nextdoor’s Treat Map. (KXAN/Rissie Wolfe)

Neighbors can list their houses to indicate whether or not they are giving out candy and if they have special treats — like gifts for children who can’t have sweets.

One mom says even though she doesn’t look for any dietary restrictions for her kids, she has treats besides candy for other kids.

“I wanted to put on there that I actually have non-candy for kids that can’t eat candy for whatever reason due to allergies,” says Tara Cate, who lives in Buda.

Four out of every 100 children has a food allergy, according to the CDC.

Cate says even though none of her children has dietary restrictions, she can see the importance of an app like this.

“We’re kind of free for all, but we understand that there are other children that do have restrictions so we try to provide that for them, as well, because we love Halloween, obviously, and we want other kids to have fun, too,” Cate says.

Allergy-free families can look for the teal pumpkins on the Nextdoor treat map. Or, if you’re all in on the sweets, look for the candy corn icons.