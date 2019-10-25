Cat shot with arrow prompts San Marcos Animal Control investigation

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A cat shot by an arrow is recovering at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Friday morning, and local animal control is investigating who is responsible.

The animal shelter said the cat came to them after being shot by an arrow that went through the back of her hip and out her leg. Normally, a cat in that condition would be euthanized, the shelter said, but a local veterinarian instead decided to amputate the leg.

“Our little Astrid (the cat shot by an arrow) is recovering well this afternoon!” the shelter said Thursday night. “She moved around her kennel a little this morning, and the drugs are slowly wearing off so she is becoming more aware. Thanks to community support she definitely has a bright future!”

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2401938760135042

The animal shelter says an amputation usually costs around $500 and it needs donations to help Astrid recover. People can donate to Mutt Strutt San Marcos and they will pass along the funds to the shelter.

“If you are looking to adopt, this girl will be ready to go to a loving home in no time! We’ll keep you posted! 😻” the shelter wrote.

San Marcos Animal Control is also talking with San Marcos police to potentially file animal cruelty charges against the as-yet-unknown suspect.