Car drives into New Braunfels Subway restaurant

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — No one was hurt, but the front of a New Braunfels subway was smashed in when a car drove into it Tuesday afternoon.

The windows of the store on the 1000 block of Interstate 35 South, near South Walnut Avenue, don’t appear to be broken, but the hood of the car pushed the wall underneath it inwards. Inspectors are checking the structural integrity of the building.

According to New Braunfels police, the crash was “purely accidental,” and stemmed from a mechanical failure with the car’s brakes.

No one was cited or arrested.