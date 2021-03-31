Car chase ends with crash in San Marcos, 17-year-old arrested

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 17-year-old was arrested after a car chase ended with a crash in San Marcos Tuesday afternoon, hurting another driver in the process.

Christopher Rodriguez-Cerda has multiple charges, including felony evading and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. No bond has been set yet.

Christopher Rodriguez-Cerda, 17 (Hays County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

HCSO says motorcycle deputies tried to pull over a black Mercedes that was speeding on Interstate 35 southbound. The car went onto the access road while going more than 70 miles per hour.

Once pulled over, HCSO says the driver, Rodriguez-Cerda, did not listen to deputies’ instructions and drove away, allegedly steering the car toward one deputy.

After the initial chase, Rodriguez-Cerda stopped again, according to HCSO. Deputies asked him to exit the car, but he instead reversed and drove onto Long Street as deputies chased him.

HCSO says he then turned onto Thorpe Street, went through the intersection at Robbie Lane and hit another car.

That car’s driver and Rodriguez-Cerda were both taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries. After treatment, Rodriguez-Cerda was taken to Hays County Jail, HCSO says.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information about the chase can call HCSO at (512) 393-7896.