KYLE (KXAN) — A California beverage company is the latest business that will soon call Central Texas home, Gov. Greg Abbot announced Friday.

Sovereign Flavors is a beverage development and flavoring company from Santa Ana, California, but announced it was planning to relocate its headquarters to Kyle, Texas.

“Sovereign Flavors’ relocation to the Lone Star State is great news for the people of Central Texas, and I look forward to collaborating with the company to keep Texas the best place to live, work, build a business, and raise a family,” Gov. Abbott said. “More and more innovative businesses like Sovereign are moving to Texas because of our world-class business climate, diverse workforce, and endless avenues of opportunity for all Texans to succeed.”

Sovereign Flavors will move into an 80,000 square foot headquarters, Abbott said. The facility will also house the company’s manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments.

“We are thrilled to relocate to the great State of Texas,” said David Ames, president of Sovereign Flavors. “Texas provides a remarkable environment for our business and our Sovereign family as we cultivate talented individuals who work with pride, purpose, and talent. Sovereign Flavors is honored to join Texas’ strong business climate and continue providing the highest quality food and beverage flavors in the industry.”

According to the company’s website, the company consists of more than 50 employees.