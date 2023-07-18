Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 18, 2023

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after burnt human remains were found on a property in Kyle earlier this month, according to a social media post from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 10, HCSO deputies responded to a property in the 400 block of Running Bull Lane in Kyle after the property owner found burnt human remains on their property.

Hays County Detectives and Crime Scene personnel began investigating immediately, according to HCSO.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and identified the remains belonged to Valentine Castro, 20.

The results of the autopsy are pending, and HCSO said the “suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Castro are actively being investigated.”

HCSO is asking anyone who may have information about Castro’s death to speak to detectives.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Detective David Maddocks with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-749-1186 or David.maddocks@co.hays.tx.us. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

