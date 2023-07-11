HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A burn ban was reinstated for Hays County Tuesday morning and will be in place for at least 90 days.

The county tweeted Tuesday that the ban was reinstated during the Commissioners Court meeting. The ban will be reevaluated after the 90-day period is up.

This comes after dozens of acres burned in a brush fire near Hilliard Road over the weekend.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said in a Facebook post the ban is a proactive measure to protect the community.

“Due to dry weather conditions [and] high temperatures our Fire Marshal has implemented this burn ban as a precautionary measure,” the post read.

The burn ban applies to all outdoor burning.