‘Building Bastrop’ comes to life at weekend pop-up event

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Bastrop will bring the Building Bastrop land use regulations to life this weekend.

City leaders have put together a pop-up event that will transform eight blocks of downtown’s Main Street. It will showcase what a commercial street could look like under the proposed regulations.

City crews will be laying down wood planks to create wider sidewalks, adding real trees and light poles as well as benches to meet the requirements of Building Bastrop.

“If you are walking along with your regulations you’d say, ‘Oh, this is what that would look like,” Connie Schroeder, the city’s mayor said. “You’ll actually be able to see it as a pop-up book.”

The free family-friendly pop-up event will feature live music, face painting, a bounce house, a scavenger hunt, food trucks, farmer’s market vendors and prizes.

It starts at 9:00 a.m. on Main Street and lasts through 2:00 p.m.

Main Street Renovation

People in Bastrop will also have a chance to offer input on what they’d like to see for the future Main Street Rehabilitation Project. City council approved $1.9 million to renovate Main Street a couple of years ago.

Proposed renovations include: