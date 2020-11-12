Buda’s Trail of Lights turned into drive-thru event for 2020

Hays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Buda’s 12th annual Trail of Lights event will be drive-thru this year in order to limit the gathering of large crowds, the city said.

The event kicks off next month and will be open on select nights during December.

The City of Buda has released a map showing this year’s route. It starts on Hawk Lane at the entrance of Stagecoach Park & Visitor’s Center, goes through Loop Street and ends with drivers exiting onto Main Street.

Trail of Lights Drive-Thru event in Buda map (City of Buda Photo)
Trail of Lights Drive-Thru event in Buda map (City of Buda Photo)

If you’re a business or organization that wants to set up a display, you can sign up online and view details here. Registration ends Nov. 15. Set up lasts Nov. 8-22.

Here are the full details for the 12th Annual Trail of Lights Drive-Thru:

  • Dates: Dec. 5 and 6, 10-13, 17-20
  • Time: 6-10 p.m.
  • Location: Historic Stagecoach Park

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss