Buda Trail of Lights at Stagecoach Park (Image courtesy: City of Buda)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Buda’s Trail of Lights will be closed for two days this week because of inclement weather in the area.

The trail, at Stagecoach Park, will be closed Monday and Tuesday, the City of Buda said on Twitter.

Rain and thunderstorms rolled through Central Texas Monday morning. Heavy rain at times produced more than one inch of rain from southern Blanco County through the I-35 viewing area. Heavy downpours were also noted in our eastern counties.

City officials will check trail conditions on Wednesday to decide if the trail will be reopened that evening, a tweet said.

The city said visitors can check city social media platforms for updates.

The athletic fields at the Buda Sportsplex are also closed due to wet conditions.