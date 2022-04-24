BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The dogs were back on the move in Buda this weekend.

The 25th annual Wiener Dog Races returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of dogs competed to be crowned the “The Wiener King.” This year’s theme was a play on Disney’s “The Lion King.”

The two-day event featured races, live music and several cook-off competitions.





Photo: Mariano Garza/KXAN

All proceeds go toward the Buda Lions Club, which is a national service organization with local chapters that give back to the community, namely children with vision impairments.