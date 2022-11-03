BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, City of Buda residents will be under stage two drought conservation measures.

Under stage two restrictions, irrigation with hose-end and automatic sprinkler systems will be allowed twice per week on designated days based on address:

Odd-numbered residents: Wednesdays and Saturdays

Even-numbered residents: Thursdays and Sundays

Commercial, mixed-use and multi-family: Tuesdays and Fridays

The City even recommends outdoor watering be limited to one day a week to promote conservation. Additionally, irrigation is completely prohibited between the hours of midnight and 7 p.m.

A more detailed breakdown of stage two watering restrictions from the City of Buda, including for vegetable gardens and car washing, is available online.

The City said stage two was triggered, in part, due to the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District’s move to stage three restrictions for the Barton Springs segment of the aquifer. Buda gets about a quarter of its water supply from the Edwards Aquifer.

The City said the Barton Springs segment has reached a critical level. Recent rainfall hasn’t produced enough runoff to recharge groundwater levels.