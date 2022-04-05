BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A Buda teenager received a big boost to his college fund recently.

17-year-old Marcus Grimes was one of 12 Chick-fil-A employees awarded a $25,000 scholarship from the national restaurant chain. A spokesperson told KXAN that 13,000 people applied for college scholarships and Grimes was selected for a “True Inspiration” scholarship.

That scholarship amount will make a massive difference to the local teen. Grimes is the sole contributor to his post-high school education fund, the release says.

Grimes works at the Buda location on South Interstate 35 where he works as a trainer. The release says he’s volunteered over 500 hours over the past year — on top of his work schedule.

“Marcus has had to assist his family financially throughout the past two years of the pandemic,” said Chick-fil-A Buda Operator Reece Howard in the release. “Even so, I have personally witnessed him paying for another Team Member’s food. He’s incredibly kind and generous and is incredibly deserving of this scholarship from Chick-fil-A.”

The 17-year-old expects to study civil engineering at the Colorado School of Mines. He plans to become a project manager, the release says.

Chick-fil-A shared video of the moment Grimes and other employees found out about their scholarship Chick-fil-A headquarters. You can watch the video in the player above.

Out of 13,000 scholarship applicants, Chick-fil-A says there were 12 True Inspiration and 12,687 leadership scholarships awarded. The restaurant plans to award $24 million in scholarships this year.