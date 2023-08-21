Editor’s Note: The video above shows the top headlines for Aug. 21 from the KXAN News team

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County emergency officials are asking people to avoid the area near a wildfire in Buda.

Officials responded to a wildfire in Buda on Monday, Aug. 21. | Courtesy Hays County Office of Emergency Management

The Hays County Office of Emergency Services said Monday first responders are at the scene of a fire between Robert S. Light Boulevard and Farm to Market 2770.

The fire is reportedly 10 acres and 50% contained.

Robert S. Light Boulevard is closed from FM 1626 to FM 2770, and FM 2770 is closed from Smith Lane, officials said.

No schools are currently impacted by the fire and there are no evacuations, officials said.

The county’s wildland taskforce has been activated and STAR Flight has been requested, officials said.

This developing story will be updated.