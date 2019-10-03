Buda radiologist suspended over public safety concerns

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, a Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology disciplinary panel temporarily suspended a Buda radiologist after determining that he posed a threat to public welfare.
According the the Texas Medical Board, Christian Cesar Cantu was found to be out of compliance with a 2017 legal order, due to arrests and violation of probation. The order required him to enter into a residential treatment center and serve 10 days in Burnet County Jail.
A hearing will be held as soon as Cantu is available to attend, the board says, and the suspension will remain in place until the board takes further action.