Buda police investigating hit-and-run collision that killed woman Saturday

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The Buda Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 67-year-old woman Saturday.

Police say Viola Garcez was hit in the middle of a crosswalk outside a grocery store at 15300 Interstate 35 in Buda, and the driver of the grey Chevrolet Silverado that hit her fled the scene following the collision.

Police eventually caught up with the man, later identified as 58-year-old Jeffrey Conzemius, and charged him with an accident involving death.

Garcez was taken to Seton Hays Medical Center, but later died. The autopsy’s preliminary results said she died of “multiple traumatic injuries.”

According to jail records, Conzemius has bonded out of Hays County Jail.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are urged to called Buda Police Detective Dustin Maxwell at 512-523-1045.