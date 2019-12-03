Buda police have a new program to catch criminals and want your help

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A brand new program in Buda is already helping police catch criminals.

It’s called Smart Watch and it was launched in August.

It’s a database where people can register to share video from security cameras with officers.

Officers are asking home and business owners to join the database to save valuable investigative time.

Smart Watch proved its worth during a recent string of vehicle burglaries last month. It is an effective way to partner… Posted by Buda Police Department on Friday, November 15, 2019

Brian Foley is the general manager of The Cigar Vault and plans to register.

“It’s unfortunate we have to rely on stuff like that but at the same time it’s a great tool to use,” Foley says.

A spokesperson for Main Street Pizzeria and Beer Garden nearby says they were burglarized back in August.

Now, they’ve registered their cameras with the program in the hopes of not only keeping their store safer but hopefully their neighbors, as well.

“Anything that could be used to deter people from doing things they shouldn’t be doing and to be able to catch those who have done that is also a good thing,” Foley says.

Buda police say the program already helped them find leads in one October case, when 14 cars were burglarized in one morning.

Foley says a program like this will only become more important as the city expands.

“There’s a lot of activity going on here and as Buda grows and surrounding areas, things like that are going to happen,” Foley says.

Police say you don’t have to give up privacy to register with the Smart Watch Program.

Officers won’t have remote access to your cameras, they’ll simply ask if they want to see your security footage.

You still have the option to decline their requests.

You can register with the Smart Watch Program by clicking here.